Global shares slip amid pandemic, Afghanistan worries

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are slipping amid worries about surging coronavirus infections in Asia and concerns about the long-term impact from the Afghan government’s collapse. Shares in Europe were falling in early trading, while U.S. futures slipped. Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and China declined, Trading was closed in South Korea for a holiday. Analysts say slow vaccination rollouts in Asia are pushing down investor sentiment. Cases of COVID-19 are growing in Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Japan. Analysts say the Taliban sweeping into Afghanistan’s capital may feel like a faraway event, but will affect markets around the world.