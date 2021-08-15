Trudeau triggers Canadian election, voting day Sept. 20

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has triggered an election amid a new wave of COVID as he seeks to capitalize on Canada being one of the most fully vaccinated countries in the world. Trudeau is seeking to win a majority of seats in Parliament. His Liberal Party fell just short of that two years ago and must rely on the opposition to pass legislation. The election comes as Canada is experiencing a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases, driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus. Trudeau isn’t as popular as he once was but his government’s handling of the pandemic has been widely viewed as a success.