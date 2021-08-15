Rockford Art Deli celebrates 815 Day weekend with a free print day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 815 Day technically only accounts for Sunday in 2021, but Rockford Art Deli wanted to start the celebration on Saturday.

The business offered a free print day where people could bring in their own shirts to get one of Art Deli's prints placed on it.

The party didn't stop at T-shirts though. Art Deli brought in music and food trucks to make a small block party for the occasion. Rockford Art Deli owner Jarrod Hennis says it's great to see how Rockford and 815 Day have grown over the last few years.

"It's super fun, you know 815 day was started back in 2014, so its been really exciting to see 815 grow to a city wide event and loving where they live," Hennis said.

