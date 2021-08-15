Quincy teen sentenced to 20 years in 2019 fatal shooting

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — A Quincy teenager has been sentenced to 20 years in the 2019 shooting death of another teenager. Eighteen-year-old Roger Parker Jr., pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder for the death of Darrell Kelley Jr. Even though Parker was 16 at the time of the crime, he was tried as an adult. Authorities have said Kelley died of three gunshot wounds and both teens were reportedly arguing leading up to the shooting. During the sentencing, Kelley’s mother says having a child killed “changes your soul.” Parker apologized to Kelley’s family for what happened.