Pleasant weather continues into this week with a warm up ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a quiet weekend, much of the same will continue into this next work week with temperatures slowly warming as rain chances follow in.

Staying pleasant:

Temperatures will reach back into the upper 80's as sunshine is expected to stick around.

The weather that has dominated over the weekend will, thankfully, spill over into next week. The sunny skies and near average temperatures are not leaving us just yet.

The start of your week will feature temperatures still within the lower to middle 80's across the area as sunny skies will prevail. Seeing little to no rain chances for the start of the week as a dry pattern takes over.

As we inch closer to the middle of the week, temperatures will slowly rise as will the dew points. The return of warmer and muggy conditions will slowly slide into the area by the time we reach the end of the week.

The warmer and muggy air does not come alone, it brings back rain chances as well. By Friday, rain chances increase for the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Mostly dry:

With little to no rain chances through the weekend, we can expect much of the same weather to continue into this next week.

Through the first half of the week, there are little to no rain chances forecasted. Mostly sunny skies are expected with warm but pleasant temperatures.

Most of the week will remain dry ahead of some weekend rain chances.

As we get closer to the middle and end of the week, rain chances increase for a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The timing of these potential showers and storms will become more clear as we move through the week.

For now, enjoy this pleasant weather before any rain returns or the slightly hotter temperatures!