Ministry of Restoration hosts 12th annual backpack giveaway in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Students from kindergarten to college had a chance to get free school supplies on Saturday before classes start.

Ministry of Restoration hosted the event to give families and kids in need the tools they need to succeed in the upcoming school year.

Ruby Martin, a pastor at Ministry of Restoration says the yearly event is all about lifting up the Rockford community.

"This is our town," Martin said. "We care for the families and the children the grandchildren that are being raised. We are here to be supporters to show love with out costs for anyone."

The church also brought in services and new businesses in the Rockford area to help people network.

