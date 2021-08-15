Jerusalem covered in smoke as wildfire rages outside city

JERUSALEM (AP) — A massive wildfire outside of Jerusalem has sent a thick cloud of smoke over the city as authorities struggle to contain the blaze. The cloud stretched over much of the city on Sunday afternoon. It covered the skies overhead with a black and orange blanket of smoke and remained out of control after nightfall. Hundreds of firefighters from across the country were trying to bring the blaze under control, and Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the Israeli military to assist in the effort. Hot, dry weather and windy conditions were complicating the effort.