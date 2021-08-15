James Robinson makes NFL Top 100 heading into 2021 season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a spectacular rookie season in the NFL, James Robinson heads into the 2021 season, ranked at number 100 in the NFL's Top 100 player rankings. The Lutheran grad finished his rookie campaign rushing for over 1,000 yards, and tallying 10 total touchdowns. He set a record for undrafted free agents for most yards from scrimmage in a rookie season.

In his first preseason game of the year on Saturday, Robinson rushed 3 times for 13 total yards, the longest carry going nine yards.

The Jaguars travel to New Orleans and Dallas for their last two preseason games before heading to Houston for week one of the regular season to take on the Texans.