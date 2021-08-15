Fire breaks out at recycling center in South Beloit

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX)— Several fire crews responded to a fire at the Behr Iron & Metal Recycling Center on Sunday.

WREX 13 was on scene and saw heavy smoke coming from the blaze as crews worked to get the fire out.

South Beloit Fire Chief Dan Zerfass says the the fire was only exterior and nobody was hurt.

He compared the fire to a mulch fire, and says because produce was so heavily packed together, the fire sparked on its own.

The fire is now out.