Cuomo accuser assails decision not to pursue impeachment

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A woman who has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate behavior has added her voice to those criticizing state lawmakers for not pushing forward with impeachment proceedings. In a tweet Sunday, Charlotte Bennett says Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s decision to end the probe sends a message that sexual harassment is acceptable. Bennett was a health policy adviser in Cuomo’s administration until last November. In February, Bennett said Cuomo asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life, including whether she ever had sex with older men. Cuomo has said he never made advances toward her and never intended to be inappropriate. Cuomo announced he would resign earlier this week.