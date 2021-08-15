$10M program to will aid Illinois tourism’s COVID-19 rebound

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Federal pandemic-relief money will be funneled into a $10 million grants program to aid Illinois tourism’s rebound. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity says the grants will be handed out to organizations which are starting or enhancing tourism attractions or festivals planned for this year or next. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, doled out to states to help them recover from the economic damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.