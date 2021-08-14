Taliban seize province near capital, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have seized a province just south of Afghanistan’s capital and launched a multi-pronged assault on Mazar-e-Sharif, a major city in the north defended by powerful former warlords. A lawmaker from Logar says the Taliban control the entire province, including its capital, and reached a district in the neighboring Kabul province. That puts the insurgents less than 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of the nation’s capital. The Taliban have also captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan less than three weeks before the United States is set to withdraw its last troops.