Students move into their dorms at Rockford University

ROCKFORD (WREX)—Freshman and returning students moved into their dorms on Saturday at Rockford University.

Freshman students moved into their dorms in the morning while some returning students moved into their dorms in the afternoon.

The Rockford University football team even helped some families carry things inside.

Rockford University's president, Eric Fulcomer, says he and others feel so good they are back together again.

"It's exciting because last year, we didn't help out with move in because of covid, you know people were uncomfortable with people carrying their things but this year, there has been a lot of help, a lot of excitement and energy and it's great to be back together on campus," said Fulcomer

Freshman students and families also attended the president’s opening ceremony in the afternoon.