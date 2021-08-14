Over 1,500 evacuated in southern Russia after heavy rains

MOSCOW (AP) — Heavy rains have flooded broad areas in southern Russia, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,,500 people. Authorities in the Krasnodar region said Saturday that more than 1,400 houses have been flooded following storms and heavy rains that swept the area this week. About 108,000 residents of 11 settlements were left without power. Emergency officials say 1,540 people, including nearly 1,000 children at summer camps, have been evacuated. The Black Sea resort city of Anapa and the city of Temryuk were among the worst affected, receving rainfall equivalent to the average for an entire year. Russian emergency officials have warned that heavy rains were expected to continue for another two days.