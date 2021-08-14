Over 10,000 run Tough Mudder course in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thousands of people headed towards Rockford's airport on Saturday not to catch a flight, but to take on one of the most challenging obstacle courses in the country.

Tough Mudder kicked off its seventh event in Rockford with multiple races for adults and even a version for kids to get in the action.

Even though there is a start and finish line, Tough Mudder CEO Kyle McLaughlin says the run has nothing to do with going faster than other runners.

"There's too many athletic experiences that's all about competition," McLaughlin said. "Who's faster than the next guy? Who's fittest from the next woman out there? We don't believe in ranking people or leaderboard or podiums. We believe that finishing this is achievement enough."

The event also puts a focus on teamwork and helping others complete obstacles and reach the finish line. First time runner from Lake Summerset Megan Holt says her fellow runners are a big reason why she crossed the finish line.

Megan Holt (front) powers through the final obstacle of the Tough Mudder course

"I came by myself, so a lot of the people that came in teams helped me out," Holt said. I think a lot of the comradery stuff, I wouldn't be able to make it through some of those obstacles without someone's help."

Tough Mudder continues on Sunday and will be back next August in Rockford.