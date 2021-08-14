Notre Dame has its quarterback: Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan is Notre Dame’s starting quarterback. Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly announced the choice Saturday in a Twitter post after suggesting for the last week that a decision would be coming soon. Coan started for Wisconsin in 2019, leading the Badgers to the Big Ten title game. He completed 70% of his passes and threw for 18 touchdowns. Coan broke his foot before last season’s abbreviated Big Ten schedule began in late October and did not play. He transferred in the offseason to Notre Dame, where the Irish were looking to replace long-time starter Ian Book.