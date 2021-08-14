Museum renovation, book re-release honor late author Haley

HENNING, Tenn. (AP) — The life and legacy of late author and former Tennessee resident Alex Haley is being honored 100 years after he was born. A ribbon-cutting at the newly renovated Alex Haley Museum museum took place Friday, and a community celebration featuring music, food and a fashion show is scheduled Saturday. Haley, who died in 1992, is also remembered in this month’s re-release of a 2003 book entitled “Finding the Good,” by former Associated Press journalist Lucas L. Johnson II. The book’s title references a phrase Haley often used to encourage those around him to agree rather than argue _ “find the good and praise it.”