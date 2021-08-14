More sunshine gets underway Sunday ahead of warming week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weekend finishes with a "cherry on top" forecast. Sunny skies and highs into the lower 80s are likely to remind you of Saturday's weather.

Remaining near average to start a new work week:

Average high temperatures for the middle of August are around the 82° to 84° range. Saturday warmed to just shy of average, but high temperatures Sunday could be a few degrees warmer under abundant sunshine. The local county fairs and state fairs could not be ongoing during a better stretch of weather.

While high pressure stays locked into place through the weekend, the overall weather pattern stays quiet. Even into early next week, weather conditions stay benign. The second half of next week brings a return to the heat, humidity, and daily storm chances.

Dew points climb through the week.

Warming temperatures dominate midweek:

Temperatures this weekend remain near average, but next week provides a return to warmth. High temperatures by Tuesday climb into the middle 80s as humidity slowly begins to creep into the picture.

Temperatures through the upcoming week are set to climb.

Wednesday brings even more warmth and mugginess, with forecast highs inching closer to 90°. As heat builds, so too do thunderstorm chances by the middle of the week. It does not appear that we're heading for another super active week, but of course you'll want to continue to monitor the forecast for updates.

The heat looks to peak by Thursday, with highs generally in the upper 80s. A slight cooldown is ahead for the upcoming weekend, with highs settling back closer to average.

Long range outlook features more of the same:

Looking long range, the Climate Prediction Center shows warmer temperatures possibly seeing us through the rest of August. Precipitation looks to generally remain near average through the end of this month.