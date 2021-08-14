Copy-and-paste forecast this weekend, but warmer & stormier days return

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a stormy week of weather, calm weather made a welcome comeback to the Stateline forecast. Enjoy it while it lasts, because warmer and more stormy conditions could be in store next week.

Sunny and near average weekend:

Average high temperatures for the middle of August are around the 82° to 84° range. Saturday warmed to just shy of average, but high temperatures Sunday could be a few degrees warmer. Both days this weekend feature abundant sunshine. The local county fairs and state fairs could not be ongoing during a better stretch of weather.

Saturday and Sunday both feature abundant sunshine.

While high pressure stays locked into place this weekend, the overall weather pattern stays quiet. Even into early next week, weather conditions stay benign. The second half of next week brings a return to the heat, humidity, and daily storm chances.

Turning warm, and staying that way?:

Temperatures this weekend remain near average, but next week provides a return to warmth. High temperatures by Tuesday climb into the middle 80s as humidity slowly begins to creep into the picture.

Wednesday brings even more warmth and mugginess, with forecast highs inching closer to 90°. As heat builds, so too do thunderstorm chances by the middle of the week. It does not appear that we're heading for another super active week, but of course you'll want to continue to monitor the forecast for updates.

The heat looks to peak by Thursday, with highs generally in the upper 80s. A slight cooldown is ahead for the upcoming weekend, with highs settling back closer to average.



Temperatures stay warm through the rest of August. Precipitation amounts are likely to remain near average.

Looking long range, the Climate Prediction Center shows warmer temperatures possibly seeing us through the rest of August. Precipitation looks to generally remain near average through the end of this month.