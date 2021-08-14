Biden sending 1,000 more troops to Afghanistan

By The Associated Press—A defense official says President Joe Biden has authorized an additional 1,000 U.S. troops for deployment to Afghanistan.

That raises to roughly 5,000 the number of U.S. troops to ensure what Biden calls an "orderly and safe drawdown" of American and allied personnel.

U.S. troops will also help evacuate Afghans who worked with the military during the nearly two-decade war.

The Pentagon said earlier that 3,000 troops are being sent to Kabul to join the nearly 1,000 already there.

In a statement Saturday, Biden didn't explain the breakdown of the 5,000 troops he said have been deployed.