7.2 magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A 7.2 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Haiti. The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter of the quake on Saturday was 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud. People in the capital of Port-au-Prince felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear. Naomi Verneus, a 34-year-old resident of Port-au-Prince, said she was jolted awake by the earthquake and that her bed was shaking. The impoverished country, where many live in tenuous circumstances, is vulnerable to earthquakes and hurricanes. The National Hurricane Center has forecasted that Tropical Storm Grace will reach Haiti late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.