US rushes in troops to speed up evacuations in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three thousand fresh U.S. troops are rushing to Kabul in a temporary deployment to speed evacuation flights for some American diplomats and thousands of Afghans. The moves come as the Taliban on Friday pressed a lightning offensive that is capturing much of the country and isolating the Afghanistan capital. The Pentagon also is moving another 4,500 to 5,000 additional troops to Qatar and Kuwait as a reserve force and to help with visa processing for Afghans who fear retribution from the Taliban for past work with Americans. The temporary buildup highlights the stunning pace of the Taliban takeover of much of the country, weeks before the U.S. is set to officially end its two decades of combat in Afghanistan.