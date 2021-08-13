Skip to Content

Sycamore attorney found guilty on bankruptcy fraud charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Sycamore man was found guilty of bankruptcy fraud charges.

Kevin Johnson, 55, of Sycamore, was found guilty of four counts of bankruptcy fraud, one count of making a false entry in a document in a bankruptcy proceeding, one count of withholding records from bankruptcy trustee and one count of concealment of property consisting of account receivables belonging to the bankruptcy estate.

Authorities say Johnson was an attorney, whose practice included bankruptcy law.

The charges related to Johnson's Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceeding initiated on Dec. 31, 2011.

Sentencing for Johnson is set for Nov. 22, 2021.

