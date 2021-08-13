Starlight theatre’s Camp Supernova helps kids learn performing arts skills

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Campers spent the week at Starlight theatre's Camp Supernova learning different skills like acting, dancing and making props.

Parents and family gathered in the Educational Resource Center at Rock Valley College Friday to witness the students final showcase.

The mission of Camp Supernova is to bring theatre to the community and encourage diversity in their productions.

While at the camp, students also learned stage management, technical lights and sound and the basics of what goes on behind the scenes of a production.

Vicky Benson, the manager at the Costume Shop at Starlight says the students are learning valuable life lessons they can carry through their every day lives.

"I see they're doing teamwork, they're learning to be organized, they're learning to present what they know they feel about a comfort level at and become confident in what their comfort level is," she said.

Benson, along with grants from Swedish Amercan and THE MILL helped put the summer camp on and with the grants, will now become an after school activity for students this fall.