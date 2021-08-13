Safe Kids Coalition offers school bus safety tips

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Many students are getting ready to take the school bus once again.

According to a local expert, if you have a younger child you should take them to the bus stop. You should also make sure the child is at least three steps away from the curb, then wait until the bus comes to a complete stop before they get on.

While on the bus the child needs to make sure they stay in their seat.

"When you see the yellow flashing lights, that tells you that the bus is coming to a stop and that you should be prepared to stop. The red flashing lights and the stop arm being out tells you that it has stopped and that you need to stop as well." Safe Kids Coalition Coordinator, Jeff Hoster said.

Another tip for drivers is to stay at least 20 feet behind the bus so you have more time to see what's happening in front of you.