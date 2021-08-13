Skip to Content

Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino hosts first job and vendor fair

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
10:19 pm NewsTop Stories
HARD ROCK VENDORS WEB PIC

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The temporary Hard Rock Casino in Rockford won't open until October, but Friday marked a big step for the casino's search for workers and vendors.

Dozens of people went to the Nordlof Center in downtown Rockford for the Hard Rock's first job and vendor fair.

Hard Rock officials say it's an opportunity for people to see what opportunities will be available at the casino.

Executive VP of Administration for Hard Rock Tracy Bradford says they want to focus on employing people in the community.

"It's incredibly important that we support the communities in which we reside," Bradford said. "We make a positive economic difference in their lives and in the lives of the communities."

The Hard Rock will hold another session on Saturday.

Author Profile Photo

William Ingalls

William Ingalls is the weekend reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford and went to high school at Christian Life.

More Stories

Skip to content