Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino hosts first job and vendor fair

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The temporary Hard Rock Casino in Rockford won't open until October, but Friday marked a big step for the casino's search for workers and vendors.

Dozens of people went to the Nordlof Center in downtown Rockford for the Hard Rock's first job and vendor fair.

Hard Rock officials say it's an opportunity for people to see what opportunities will be available at the casino.

Executive VP of Administration for Hard Rock Tracy Bradford says they want to focus on employing people in the community.

"It's incredibly important that we support the communities in which we reside," Bradford said. "We make a positive economic difference in their lives and in the lives of the communities."

The Hard Rock will hold another session on Saturday.