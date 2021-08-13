Rockford Christian football starts new era with Gulley at the helm

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's a new era at Rockford Christian. Longtime teacher at the school, Terry Gulley, takes over as the head coach of the Royal Lions, as he looks to build the program back to the top.

"You know it's something I've waited for, it's something I should've had years ago, but no one is guaranteed anything," said Gulley. "So I thought years ago I had the opportunity to be the head coach, but now that I have the opportunity I want to make the most of it."

Gulley brings a lot of experience to the program. He was the head coach at Rock Valley back when the college had a program. Now, he's translating what he's learned to the high school gridiron.

"We're very young, we're not going to be very big, but we're going to be very aggressive and I tell the kids, hey, we can lose every game," said Gulley. "But if we play hard and give one hundred percent and leave everything on the field, and you can walk off the field with your head high, that's a victory."

After a spring season just months ago, the players get a crack at a normal fall format schedule.

"Last season was very weird," said junior Camden Rosche. "We had to wear masks it was not that great, it was hard to breathe. We got a whole new coaching staff this year, it's going to be a great season. They're all great, there's an ex-NFL player, there's just a great all-around coaching staff."

The Royal Lions not only added Gulley, but a whole new coaching staff to lead the program.

"I mean, there's a lot of them," said senior Nolan Longley. "That's really good, we need a lot of coaches and they have experience, they know what they're talking about and they really put the energy in us, and we're just ready to work. We're good, a lot of freshmen, but that doesn't stop us from going out on the field to compete."

The Rockford Christian Royal Lions, looking to compete, and get back to the top with a brand new era ahead.