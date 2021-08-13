Release the Quackin’ party this weekend in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rock River Raft Race will be held Sunday at Prairie Street Brewing Co. but with a little different twist from previous summers.

Although people cannot paddle in the race this summer, the party is still on.

The event is free to the public and visitors can check out different types of activities ranging from food and beer specials, live music and party goers can launch ducks from a giant slingshot at a floating raft in the river.

Race committee member Katy Chadwick says the day will be full of activities for the community, tying it all together with a special day in Rockford.

"It's also 815 Day. So just a good way to celebrate the community, have a good fun event."

The event will be held Sunday from Noon until four.