Pritzker signs law phasing out use of physical restraints in public schools

(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker Friday signed House Bill 219 into law, seeking to end the use of physical restraints to discipline students in public schools.

The legislation aims to eliminate solitary time out and other restrictive interventions within three years, while expanding training and accountability in schools as it relates to these practices.

“Our students deserve a safe and quality education, no matter their zip code, background, or learning ability,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The use of dangerous, physically restrictive discipline on our students runs entirely counter to that mission. It is appalling and entirely unacceptable – and it must be brought to an end in Illinois. This legislation ensures that our schools are meeting the needs of all students as we uphold our obligation to educate and protect all of Illinois’ children.”

The bill bans prone restraint—a method of behavioral intervention where pressure is applied to hold an individual’s face down. To allow for a phase out of the practice, prone restraint may only be permitted as an emergency measure until the end of the 2021-22 school year. The bill also prohibits the use of medical and chemical restraint.

The legislation ensures that timeouts, isolated timeouts and other forms of physical restraint may only be used if a student’s behavior is an imminent danger to the individual student or to others, and the school staff member applying the invention tactic must be trained in its safe application.

The measure will institute stronger requirements for staff training and greater accountability, transparency and reporting requirements for these practices moving forward. Furthermore, the bill directs the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) to develop a plan to significantly reduce the use of such practices by 2024.

“Illinois continues to take action to strengthen protections for student safety at school,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “Improper use of time out and restraint can have devastating consequences for students and has no place in Illinois schools. We are committed to ensuring schools have all the support they need to implement safe and appropriate behavioral interventions in crisis situations.”

ISBE will also create a grant program, subject to appropriations, for school districts to implement culturally sensitive, trauma-informed interventions, and restorative practices within a multi-tiered system of support. School districts that develop plans more quickly are eligible for priority grant funding for staff training.

HB 219 is effective immediately.