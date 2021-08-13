Major wildfires threatening towns in Montana, California

LAME DEER, Mont. (AP) — Wildfires in Montana and California are threatening rural towns and ranchland while the West experiences a continuing bout of dangerously hot, dry weather. In California, the Dixie Fire that virtually destroyed the Sierra Nevada town of Greenville is less than a third surrounded. Fire officials say Northern California will have dangerous fire weather Friday, including a chance of lightning storms. In Montana, firefighters have scrambled to save hundreds of homes around the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. The Richard Spring Fire there prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people and is also threatening grasslands that are crucial for cattle ranchers. Some evacuation orders near the reservation were lifted on Friday.