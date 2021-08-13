Freeport cereal and shake bar has ribbon cutting

FREEPORT (WREX) — There is a new place in the Stateline to get food. And the menu it has is a unique one.

A ribbon cutting was held for Munchies Cereal & Shake Bar Friday. Community members came out in full force to celebrate the new business. What sets Munchies apart is the chicken and waffles, the sundaes and the milkshakes. Owner Jahari Allen had the vision for a few years and is excited to see his dream become a reality.

"Be a part of the downtown community, continue to innovate, bring new energy, new life downtown, and create a safe space for my kids to be able to learn business and learn the values of hard work and money," said Allen about his goals for the business.

Munchies is only open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. It is located at 23 W. Exchange St., in Freeport.