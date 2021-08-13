Following multiple hot & stormy days, quieter weather to come

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a string of storm weary days, it's nice to see some quieter weather for a change. The sunshine comes with a cooldown.

A long stretch of severe weather finally ends:

After four days in a row with the threat of severe weather, the weather turns quiet moving forward.

This week was the busiest stretch of severe weather in over a decade. In the last four days, Northern Illinois saw over 45 severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, according the National Weather Service in Chicago. They haven't issued that many warnings in a four day stretch since 2008. So far in 2021, Northern Illinois has also gone through 36 tornado warnings, which makes it the fourth most active year-to-date.

This week has been an active one with severe weather.

The weather remains quiet and dry moving forward as the weather pattern shifts. We may not see rain again until next Thursday. Up until that point, look for a lot of sunshine and dry weather.

With the sky clearing out, check out the annual Perseids meteor shower! It peaks in mid-August every year. The clearer skies in the days to come should provide great viewing. Get out and away from the city lights, and allow some time for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. You may see over fifty shooting stars per hour.

This weekend provides perfect viewing for the Perseids.

A gorgeous weekend for local county fairs.

Temperatures remain comfortable:

Friday only warms into the low 80s, which is a change of pace from earlier this week. Without the high humidity, we'll stay comfortably warm throughout the day. The weather stays just like this and near average through the weekend and into early next week.

By the middle of next week, temperatures warm into the middle 80s, which is slightly above average. The humidity goes up a touch as well, but only to slightly humid levels. Looking long-term, the weather remains in the middle 80s at the warmest, providing us with a long stretch of comfortable weather.