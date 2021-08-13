Experts: False claims on voting machines obscure real flaws

ATLANTA (AP) — The aftermath of the 2020 election put an intense spotlight on voting machines as supporters of former President Donald Trump claimed victory was stolen from him. While the theories were unproven, election security experts say real concerns exist that need to be addressed. In Georgia, for example, an election security expert says he’s identified “multiple severe security flaws” in the state’s touchscreen voting machines. While he says he’s seen no evidence the vulnerabilities were exploited to change the outcome of the 2020 election, he stresses that they need to be addressed immediately to protect future elections.