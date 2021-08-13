Egypt officials say militant attack kills 8 troops in Sinai

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian officials say that a roadside bomb has exploded in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, killing seven members of the security forces. he dead included an officer, and six others were wounded. The troops were riding an armored vehicle on Thursday when the bomb went off in New Rafah, a town on the border with the Gaza Strip, added the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on an IS-affiliated website. Egypt has been battling militants in northern Sinai for years.