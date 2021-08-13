Calmer weather settles in just in time for the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After an active stretch of weather this week, pleasant and calmer conditions settle in across the Stateline just in time for the weekend.

Pleasant weekend:

After an active week, a pleasant weekend follows with quiet and dry weather.

This past week was a busy one. With 45 warnings issued by the NWS Chicago office, this has been the busiest stretch since 2008. We welcome this quieter weather with open arms.

With temperatures slightly cooler today, much of the same will continue through this weekend. Saturday's forecast high lies within the lower 80's. Lots of sunshine is expected with drier conditions as well. Even dew points stay within the 50's for a sunny and less humid Saturday.

For the second half of your weekend, it will be a copy and paste of what Saturday will bring. Sunshine will dominate once again with temperatures within the lower to middle 80's across the area. Still seeing dry conditions continue and may stay that way even into the next work week.

As we stay dry through the weekend, the next best chance for rain comes towards the end of the next week.

High and dry:

With temperatures slightly cooler and sunny skies expected, it'll be a perfect weekend to get outdoors!

Though temperatures will be slightly cooler, the UV index will still remain high as the sun dominates over the weekend.

As the weekend is expected to stay dry, we'll see sunny skies dominate. The UV index will be rather high through both Saturday and Sunday, so if you're heading outdoors make sure to grab some sunblock or a hat for some protection!

Dew points stay within the 50's through the weekend.

With temperatures staying in the 80's, dew points will also hang out in the 50's providing us with a warm but less humid weekend. Dew points will slowly rise through the next week as rain chances slowly creep back to the area. Enjoy this pleasant weather while its here!