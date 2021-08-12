White Sox, Yankees set to square off in Field of Dreams game tonight

(AP/WREX) — Major League Baseball is preparing for its first game in the state of Iowa.

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will play in Dyersville on Thursday next to the site used in the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams.”

One of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history finally has the opportunity to host the real thing. The game was delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

The dimensions of the stadium are that of a real MLB stadium, 335 feet down the lines, 380 feet to the alleys and 400 feet to dead center. The stadium seats 8,000 people.

Lance Lynn is scheduled to pitch for the White Sox while left-hander Andrew Heaney is scheduled to pitch for the Yankees.

The White Sox enter Thursday night's game in first place by 10.5 games while the Yankees are 3rd in their division and 2 games out of the final wild card spot.

The event is part of MLB’s increased efforts to grow the game through areas without in-person access to the highest level of the sport.