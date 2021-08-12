Samsung’s Lee appears at trial ahead of parole release

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A day before he is released on parole, Samsung scion Lee Jae-yong has appeared in a South Korean court for another trial. It’s a reminder of his looming legal risks even as he leaves prison. Lee is among some 800 prisoners being released before a national holiday. Lee had a year left on a 30-month sentence for embezzling corporate funds to bribe South Korea’s previous president. He was separately charged with financial crimes related to a 2015 merger between two Samsung affiliates that tightened his control over the corporate empire. Lee’s lawyers say he’s a victim of presidential abuse of power and the 2015 deal was part of normal business activity.