Quiet and comfortable weather takes over after a stormy week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather stays much quieter moving forward this week, giving us a break from all of the heat, humidity, and severe storms. We may not see stormy weather for almost a week.

Quieting down:

Strong storms stay away for the rest of Thursday. We may still see an isolated storm or shower early tonight as a cold front comes through. Those slight storm chances will not be severe, thankfully.

Storms to our south helped prevent severe storms locally Thursday. The weather remains quiet and dry moving forward.

Storms that formed south of us last night continue to move into southern Illinois, bringing flash flooding and severe weather to many spots downstate. That large area of storms blocked moisture and energy from returning the Stateline today. Without it, our chance for severe storms dwindled quickly.

This week was the busiest stretch of severe weather in over a decade. In the last 4 days, northern Illinois saw over 45 severe warnings, according the National Weather Service in Chicago. They haven't issued that many warnings in a 4 day stretch since 2008.

The weather remains quiet and dry moving forward as the weather pattern shifts. We may not see rain again until next Thursday. Up until that point, look for a lot of sunshine and dry weather.

With the sky clearing out, check out the annual Perseid meteor shower! It peaks in mid-August every year. The clearer conditions the next few nights should provide great viewing. Get out away from the city lights, and allow some time for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. You may see over 50 shooting stars per hour.

Getting comfortable:

On top of the weather quieting down, we dry out as well. The humidity drops way down to comfortable levels after spending much of the week well into the humid range. After several days near or into the 90s, the heat drops off as well.

High levels of humidity from earlier this week go away for a while. Starting Friday, we are well within the comfortable range.

Friday only warms into the low 80s, which is a change of pace from earlier this week. Without the high humidity, we'll stay comfortably warm throughout the day. The weather stays just like this and near average through the weekend and early next week.

By the middle of next week, temperatures warm into the middle 80s, which is slightly above average. The humidity goes up a touch as well, but only to slightly humid levels. Looking long-term, the weather remains in the middle 80s at the warmest, providing us with a long stretch of comfortable weather.