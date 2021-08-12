Pearl City man accused of being a sexual predator

PEAERL CITY (WREX) — A Stephenson County man is being accused of being a sexual predator.

The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office says they were contacted by the World Wide Predator Hunters organization on July 27.

The organization provided information to the sheriff's office about a man, later identified as Nicholas Kulas, of Pearl City, who was reportedly contacting children online.

A sheriff's deputy took over communication with the suspect, taking on the role of a 14-year-old girl.

On Aug. 11, the deputy arranged a meeting with Kulas, who thought he was meeting with the girl.

Kulas drove from his home in Pearl City to Read Park in Freeport for the meeting, where he was later taken into custody.

Kulas is charged with traveling to meet a child, unlawful grooming and sexual exploitation of a child.

Kulas is being held in the Stephenson County Jail.