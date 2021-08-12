Lee freed on parole, showing Samsung’s might in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong walked out of prison a year early in a parole decision demonstrating the conglomerate’s outsized influence in South Korea as well as the country’s continuing leniency for bosses who commit corporate corruption. Lee bowed in apology over the anger he had caused over his case, which was related to the explosive corruption scandal that toppled South Korea’s previous president in 2017. He is the third-generation heir of an immense business empire that runs technology, construction, hospitals, an amusement park and baseball and soccer clubs. His corporate crown jewel, Samsung Electronics, represents about 20% of South Korea’s stock market value and one-fourth of its total exports. Business leaders and key government figures had endorsed Lee’s early release.