Only letter of intent to buy Walnut Acres gets terminated by the potential buyer

FREEPORT (WREX) — Months after the Stephenson County Board voted to put the Walnut Acres Nursing Home up for sale, the only interested buyer so far has removed their letter of intent.

Marcus & Millichap terminates their letter of intent for Walnut Acres

The letter of intent doesn't imply Marcus & Millichap made an offer on the nursing home, but it's the furthest any group has come to a potential purchase of the home.

In the meantime, board members like Scott Helms say it's the county's responsibility to operate as though there will be no future buyer.

"What the county board is doing is proceeding as though we're not selling it and operating it which we are," Helms said. "So the intent is to continue to find an administrator and get the beds filled out there and get more employees to find the nursing home."

The board approved a new interim administrator for the nursing home on Thursday while leaders continued a search for a long term management solution. Board member Casey Anthony says the new administrator is a necessity, but believes the uncertainty about whether the county or a private company will own the facility longer term creates anxiety and uncertainty for staff and residents.

"There are employees that are definitely worried about their jobs," Anthony said. "Not necessarily losing their jobs, but what happens when a company moves from county-owned to private ownership. The residents are the same way. What would their quality of care look like if that change were to happen?"

Meanwhile, board members are still split on what the county should do with the home. Helms is part of the contingent that wants to sell the property.

"A professional company needs to manage that facility," Helms said. "Having elected officials do this that have very little experience overseeing a nursing is a recipe for disaster."

But some board members like Anthony still want the county to run the nursing home saying it should keep Walnut Acres' legacy as the only public-owned nursing home in the county and one of only two nursing homes in the county that accept Medicare and Medicaid.

"Its legacy comes from the idea that it's serving the vulnerable people, Anthony said. "Not just senior citizens, but the large population of Medicaid."

If a new buyer does come forward, the board will still need to approve any final sale.