One last round of severe storms possible ahead of late-week cooldown

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Strong and severe storms may bubble up Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. A break in the unbearable heat is ahead by late in the week.

Day of change:

Thursday is our day of transition from hot and humid, to cooler and more comfortable. By the weekend, recent heat should be a distant and not-so-fond memory.

A drastic drop in temperatures and humidity are right around the corner.

Before realizing the cooler weather, one more day of hot and humid weather is underway. Thursday features high temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The moisture in the atmosphere combines with the heat, making for heat indices into the middle and upper 90s during the afternoon. This is slightly "cooler" than in days past, so no heat advisories take effect. However, still take precaution to prevent heat-related illnesses. Stay indoors if possible and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Storms bubble up:

Not only does high humidity and heat make for uncomfortable conditions. It also creates a volatile atmospheric setup, especially ahead of an approaching cold front. Weather models develop thunderstorms by Thursday evening's commute, especially along and south of I-88.

Wednesday brought numerous reports of damaging wind to the Stateline.

Thursday's thunderstorm outlook shows potential for severe weather. Severe storms rocked the Stateline early Wednesday. More severe storms could be possible Thursday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has Lee and Whiteside Counties under a "slight" risk for severe weather, which is a 2 on a 1 to 5 scale. North of those two counties, a "marginal" risk exists, which is a 1 on a 1 to 5 scale. Storm coverage is likely to be more sparse, but the potential threats remain the same: damaging winds and large hail. After midnight, skies clear and temperatures finally begin to tumble.

Turning cooler and more comfortable:

Following a stretch of hot and humid weather earlier in the week, cooler conditions settle by Friday. By early Friday morning, temperatures drop into the lower 60s as dew points continue to fall. Afternoon highs to wind down the work week climb into the lower 80s, which is near average.

A much cooler and sunnier weekend is ahead.

The weekend follows the trend of lower 80s, sunshine, and low humidity. Enjoy it, because after a long week of stormy and hot weather, it's well-deserved.