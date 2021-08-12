New Illinois laws aim to advance safety, mental health resources for first responders

(WSIL) — Governor JB Pritzker signed a package of legislation aimed at protecting the physical and mental health of first responders.

The legislation strengthens Scott’s Law to help keep first responders safe on the roads and improves mental health resources.

Senate Bill 1913 allows courts to order community service as a form of punishment for violating Scott’s Law, in addition to other penalties. Since 2002, Scott’s Law says that drivers approaching a vehicle with their hazard lights on must slow down and move over. Earlier this year, ISP reported a total of 1,340 violations of the law during the 19-day period between February 18 and March 7. The law takes effect January 1, 2022.

House Bill 3656 further clarifies a driver’s duty for how to respond to an emergency scene on the road, so that the protections of Scott’s Law can be wielded to their fullest extent. It also establishes the Move Over Early Warning Task Force, which will study how to use 21st century technology to better help drivers safely navigate an emergency zone. The legislation adds that it is a factor in aggravation if a person commits a Scott’s Law violation while using a handheld cell phone. The law takes effect January 1, 2022.

Senate Bill 1575 requires the creation of an online resource page with a comprehensive collection of mental health resources specifically geared toward first responders. It will include crisis services, wellness, trauma information, nutrition, stress reduction, anxiety, depression, violence prevention, suicide prevention and substance use. The Illinois Department of Human Services’ Division of Mental Health will lead the effort to build this resource, with a target launch date of January 2022. The law takes effect immediately.

“When we are in crisis, first responders show up with the tools, skills, and courage to help us at a moment’s notice – without hesitation. It’s our responsibility to provide our heroes with the protection and resources they need to make their work safer,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m proud to sign these three measures today, but I want to remind you: our strongest asset in protecting our law enforcement is not a law on the books but our people on the ground. This is a wake-up call to every resident of Illinois. Your distracted driving could be someone else’s worst nightmare – and no text is worth that.”

“Words of encouragement and support are appreciated but words are not enough. Actions, large or small, are what count, and I know Governor Pritzker and our legislative sponsors understand that,” said Brendan Kelly, Director of the Illinois State Police. “Troopers like Brian Frank and the first responders across our state are the few who quietly dedicate their careers and their lives to serving the public and helping others. They do it because they believe in it. These bills will help to support them as the serve us.”

“In order to protect our first responders, drivers should always use caution, slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles along the roadway,” said Matt Perez, Illinois State Fire Marshal. “With the signing of HB 3656, additional steps will be in place to enhance the safety of first responders and those involved in incidents along Illinois roadways.”