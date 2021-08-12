Lynn expected to start for the White Sox against the Yankees

New York Yankees (63-51, third in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (67-48, first in the AL Central)

Dyersville; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Andrew Heaney (7-8, 5.45 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 126 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.04 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -163, Yankees +141; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and New York will square off on Thursday.

The White Sox are 38-20 on their home turf. Chicago is hitting a collective batting average of .249 this season, led by Tim Anderson with an average of .299.

The Yankees are 31-26 on the road. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .323 this season, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .363.

The Yankees won the last meeting 5-4. Aroldis Chapman earned his fourth victory and Clint Frazier went 3-for-4 for New York. Aaron Bummer registered his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 42 extra base hits and is batting .249.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 38 extra base hits and 54 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .224 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .264 batting average, 2.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (shoulder), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O’Day: (hamstring), Chris Gittens: (ankle), Anthony Rizzo: (covid-19), Gleyber Torres: (thumb), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aroldis Chapman: (elbow), Gerrit Cole: (health protocols), Domingo German: (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Clay Holmes: (covid-19), Michael King: (finger), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (health protocols), Gary Sanchez: (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.