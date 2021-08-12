Lottery announces partner; sports betting closer to reality

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation is partnering with Rush Street Interactive, an online casino and sports betting company that operates in 10 states. Thursday’s announcement marks the latest development in Connecticut’s push to have legalized sports wagering up and running soon. The Chicago-based firm will operate the quasi-public lottery’s planned online sports betting platform under a preliminary 10-year agreement. Sportech, the state’s licensed off-track betting operator, will offer sports wagering at 10 of 15 physical locations granted to the lottery under a new gambling expansion law signed by Gov. Ned Lamont. Meanwhile, there could be a vote on regulations Aug. 31.