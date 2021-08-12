Judge begins key hearing in Boy Scouts bankruptcy case

DOVER, Del. (AP) — An attorney for the Boy Scouts of America says the group’s national board never adopted a resolution approving an $850 million agreement that is the linchpin of the Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan. That acknowledgment came during a court hearing that began Thursday. The Boy Scouts are asking the judge to rule that they properly exercised their business judgment in entering into the agreement with law firms representing some 70,000 men who claim they were molested as youngsters by Scoutmasters and others. The agreement is opposed by the Boy Scouts’ insurers, other law firms representing thousands of abuse claimants, and various church denominations that have sponsored local Boy Scout troops.