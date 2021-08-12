Skip to Content

Here’s a list of the first days of school for kids across the Stateline

(WREX) — Kids across the stateline will be returning to school in just a few weeks for the 2021-2022 school year. Here's a complete list of all the school districts in our area and when their first day of school is:

August 12

  • Meridian 223
  • Rockford Lutheran

August 13

  • Hononegah 207 - Freshman only

Monday, August 16th

  • Boylan Catholic
  • Dixon 170 - Monday, August 16th
  • Genoa-Kingston 424 - Monday, August 16th
  • Hononegah 207 - All students
  • Oregon 220 - Monday, August 16th

Tuesday, August 17th

  • Harlem 122

Wednesday, August 18th

  • Harvard 50
  • Ashton-Franklin Center 275
  • Byron 226
  • Dakota 201
  • Eastland 308
  • Forestville Valley 221
  • Lena-Winslow 202
  • Rockford Christian
  • South Beloit 320
  • Polo
  • North Boone 200
  • Stockton 206

Thursday, August 19

  • Marengo 154

Monday, August 23

  • Aquin Catholic Schools
  • Amboy 272

Tuesday, August 24th

  • Durand 322
  • Freeport 145

Wednesday, August 25th

  • Orangeville 203
  • Pecatonica 321
  • Winnebago 323

Thursday, August 26th

  • Belvidere 100
  • Mendota 289

Thursday, September 2nd

  • RPS 205

If we missed any, send us an email at news@wrex.com

