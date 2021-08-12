Here’s a list of the first days of school for kids across the Stateline

(WREX) — Kids across the stateline will be returning to school in just a few weeks for the 2021-2022 school year. Here's a complete list of all the school districts in our area and when their first day of school is:

August 12

Meridian 223

Rockford Lutheran

August 13

Hononegah 207 - Freshman only

Monday, August 16th

Boylan Catholic

Dixon 170 - Monday, August 16th

Genoa-Kingston 424 - Monday, August 16th

Hononegah 207 - All students

Oregon 220 - Monday, August 16th

Tuesday, August 17th

Harlem 122

Wednesday, August 18th

Harvard 50

Ashton-Franklin Center 275

Byron 226

Dakota 201

Eastland 308

Forestville Valley 221

Lena-Winslow 202

Rockford Christian

South Beloit 320

Polo

North Boone 200

Stockton 206

Thursday, August 19

Marengo 154

Monday, August 23

Aquin Catholic Schools

Amboy 272

Tuesday, August 24th

Durand 322

Freeport 145

Wednesday, August 25th

Orangeville 203

Pecatonica 321

Winnebago 323

Thursday, August 26th

Belvidere 100

Mendota 289

Thursday, September 2nd

RPS 205

If we missed any, send us an email at news@wrex.com