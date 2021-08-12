Here’s a list of the first days of school for kids across the Stateline

Here’s a list of the first days of school for kids across the StatelineNew
(WREX) — Kids across the stateline will be returning to school in just a few weeks for the 2021-2022 school year. Here's a complete list of all the school districts in our area and when their first day of school is:
August 12
- Meridian 223
- Rockford Lutheran
August 13
- Hononegah 207 - Freshman only
Monday, August 16th
- Boylan Catholic
- Dixon 170 - Monday, August 16th
- Genoa-Kingston 424 - Monday, August 16th
- Hononegah 207 - All students
- Oregon 220 - Monday, August 16th
Tuesday, August 17th
- Harlem 122
Wednesday, August 18th
- Harvard 50
- Ashton-Franklin Center 275
- Byron 226
- Dakota 201
- Eastland 308
- Forestville Valley 221
- Lena-Winslow 202
- Rockford Christian
- South Beloit 320
- Polo
- North Boone 200
- Stockton 206
Thursday, August 19
- Marengo 154
Monday, August 23
- Aquin Catholic Schools
- Amboy 272
Tuesday, August 24th
- Durand 322
- Freeport 145
Wednesday, August 25th
- Orangeville 203
- Pecatonica 321
- Winnebago 323
Thursday, August 26th
- Belvidere 100
- Mendota 289
Thursday, September 2nd
- RPS 205
If we missed any, send us an email at news@wrex.com