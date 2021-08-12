Greek wildfires a major ecological catastrophe, PM says

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis says the devastating wildfires that burned across the country for more than a week amount to the greatest ecological catastrophe Greece has seen in decades. The fires broke out as the country roasted during the most intense and protracted heat wave experienced in around 30 years. Hundreds of wildfires broke out across the country, stretching Greece’s firefighting capabilities to the limit and leading the government to appeal for help from abroad. Hundreds of firefighters, along with planes, helicopters and vehicles, arrived from European and Middle Eastern countries to assist. Mitsotakis said lives were saved, but forests and property were lost.