Flooding, power outages hit Michigan as storms rake Midwest

DETROIT (AP) — Heavy rains are bringing flooding to parts of Michigan, shutting down some freeways in the Detroit area, as waves of thunderstorms make their way across the Midwest. Thunderstorms that toppled trees or tree limbs onto power lines had left nearly 1 million homes and businesses in Michigan without power as of late Thursday morning. Parts of interstates 94 and 696 were closed early Thursday in the Detroit area after storms dumped heavy rainfall. The storms come as dangerous heat persists in the Northwest, Northeast and the central portions of the country. Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana also have been hit by recent rounds of storms.