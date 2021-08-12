Capriotti comfortable making move to head coach at Guilford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Guilford has had a tough stretch in recent years. Anthony Capriotti has witnessed it closely as an assistant coach. Now Capriotti gets the opportunity to serve as the head coach for the Vikings, something he's acclimating to quickly.

"I've been here ten years so I kind of knew what to expect," Capriotti said. "But little things on the side, like having to do an interview at practice and all that kind of stuff is new. But luckily we have a lot of transition from coaches last year and we have a strong infrastructure. For me it's been about as seamless as it can be."

Denny Diduch helped build the foundation in the weight room the past couple of years, which Capriotti says will play a key role in keeping players healthy this year. This season begins just about 4 months after the spring season ended. Diduch stepped away to spend more time with his family, and the players spoke up on Capriotti's behalf.

"Everybody on the team loves Cap," Guilford senior quarterback Bryce Walker said. "We've known him for the longest and he's just been one of our better coaches we've ever had. He was just the perfect choice we thought going into the next season with what we have."

The Vikings get the season going against Auburn in week one.